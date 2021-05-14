jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, May 14th, 2021
Editorial

UNITE IN PRAYERS CHRISTIANS AND MUSLIMS

It is a sign of unity displayed by Christians in the country and the leadership to wish Muslims happy Eid Al Fitr celebration which was marked yesterday. It is befitting to realize and come to terms that there is no boundaries between Christians and Muslims like witnessed in other countries. This relationship should be cemented for the good of all citizens because both believes in the heavenly father. It should be cemented to ensure peace and tranquility prevailed in the society that they all live in.It is what this country needs after bleeding too much during the crisis which came immediately after independence. A country need to remain united to achieve its development goals without tag of tribal or ethnic line. The church and mosques have major role to play in this direction and as a nation of different backgrounds, the only way is to bring all communities together and ensure they live in peace whenever they are. The citizens without drawing a line need security to protect them and their interests. They need schools for their children, they need to till their farms and backyards and above all, they need shelter over their heads. These are basics which can only be found when people meant well to one another where there is no daily reported killing with arms in the hands of unlicensed civilians and unknown gunmen. What the Muslims and Christians demonstrated during the peace agreement process, praying for peace to prevail, should continue unifying them to move forward with the call and ensure they remained good examples to the leadership and the citizens.  The state has the obligation to guarantee freedom of expression or speech. There are a lot of mushrooming prayers outlets which should contained from confusing the public. It is one way of making sure the right prayers are delivered for and by the right people.

