Unit burned fishing gears

Boats and wrong fishing gears set ablaze by the Fisheries Protection Unit

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) with support from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has set ablaze illegal fishing boats and fishing nets impounded from different fishermen at Panyimur landing site near Lake Albert.

The operation which started on Tuesday at Dei and later transferred to Panyimur left Hundreds of fishermen with losses and described the operation as a surprise attack by the forces.

The operation also angered local leaders of the most affected landing sites of Nyakagei Parish and Angumu. The Leaders have asked the government to compensate the fishermen of their lost property acquired with loans from banks.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Alithum Lawrence, the Dei Sub–CountyChairperson said that fisheries were the main sources of livelihood for the locals. He said the loss would leave them in debts and victims would lose properties to banks to settle loans.

“The government should not ban the importation of bad fishing gears that would deter the local fishermen from such eventualities,” he said.

The operation Commander of Fisheries Protection Unit, Lt. Col Dick Kirya Kaija said that they were implementing orders of stopping persistent illegal usage of fishing gears that did not meet the standards.

Meanwhile, Mayed Christopher Onen, the Panyimur Sub-County FishermenAssociation Chairperson said that adequate time should have been accorded to the exercise.

“We are at a loss and we want the government to compensate our nets and boats.As leaders, we were not involved in the operation, this undermines our authority,” Onen said.

He added that a boat was sold at a range of shs 500,000 to 1,000,000 depending on the size and sculpture.

Each landing site in greater Panyimur was estimated to have at least 150 boats.Fishermen and Women whose boats were destroyed, said fishing had been their main activity for income adding that burning their fishing gears during this lock down was going to push them into abject poverty.

Peter Akenda, a fisherman at Kivuje landing site said “I have lost ten boards with nets, I have been employing 30 youths, now you can imagine how they are going to survive.”

He added that the operation was likely to paralyze fishing as the main economic activity in the areas stretching to parts of Democratic Republic of Congo and parts of Wangseko.

Lake Albert employs approximately 56,000 fishermen who harvest more than 100,000 tons of fish per year. Overall, fishing supports the livelihood of more than 1.6 million people in Uganda.

Over the last 15 years, the fisheries sector had played an important social and economic role in the country as one of the key foreign exchange-earners, contributing 2.6 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 12 per cent to agricultural GDP.