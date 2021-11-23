Unique way of employing Mayor

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

On 20th of this month 2021, the Governor of Central Equatoria state Emmanuel Adil Anthony appointed Michael Lado Thomas Mayor of the City Council to replace Kalisto Lado who was relieved on 18th of the same month. The unique way of appointment was that Kalisto Lado was the Press Secretary in the office of the Vice President for Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga. Replaced by Michael Lado Thomas for few months and now appointed him Mayor of the City Council.

The appointment had become unique in the sense that Governor Adil appointed Mayor who have been working in the office of the Vice president. It means Vice President has good quality of personnel. I don’t know whether Kalisto would go back to his position as Press Secretary or not. Such kind of employment could be good or bad at the same time.

I wish it was for the betterment of this country and particularly to improve Juba City. For Thomas as a new person in the position, he needs to start from where the former Mayor Kalisto left. There were many working tools left in the field for the continuity of the work. For example in Kator, near Salam basic school, there were tools packed for field work. May be there were others in various places that need to be discovered , the most important things people need are services. That is why when Kalsito Lado was fired, many people need him to be returned to the position. People want to see development in this state not having positions. Sitting in the office cannot help much; there is paper work and field work.

If you don’t do it well, people will not forget the former Mayor Kalisto Lado. He had made progress within short period of time. I wish you can do as he dose or more than that. Kalisto fought corruption within city council, don’t allow corruption to exist, otherwise you will have different names.

May God bless us all.