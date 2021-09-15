Union resolves to support university finalists in Uganda

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

The leadership of South Sudan Students’ Union in Uganda under the auspices of President Gum Beny Machar held a consultative meeting with chairpersons of the South Sudanese students’ Association from various universities, colleges, and tertiary institutions across Uganda.

The meeting aimed at finding possible modalities and ways of extending little help to the needy students.

The consultative meeting also resolved that each university or college should send a minimum of three names to the union leadership and only among the three would be chosen to be supported.

This was said to be a way of minimizing corruption during selection of students for financial support.

The union leadership vowed to render support to the selected few from all universities and colleges in Uganda because the finances were not sufficient to support large number of students.

Beny thanked president Salva Kiir Mayardit and his government for tirelessly working day and night to make sure that student’s welfare was addressed collectively with the national affairs.

“We have decided to support about 30 Students in Uganda who are finalists with financial challenges both from universities and colleges with support president Salva Kiir Mayardit gave union leadership during swearing-in ceremony held in Kampala last month, 29th August 2021,” he said.

Mborotini Mark Zaza, the president of Uganda Catholic Management and Training Institute (UCMTI) students encouraged young people to continue supporting peace implementation.

He saidthat peacewas the only lifeline for the country to healthe political wounds through genuine support to revitalize transitional government of national unity.