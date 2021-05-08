UNION-Rejects private schools fees structure

By Yiep Joseph

The South Sudan Union of Private Schools[SSUOPS] has condemned and rejected the recent restriction on the fees structure to be paid by students to private schools in the country.

Yesterday, the Ministry of General Education and Instructions ordered all private schools to charge fees not exceeding 80,000 SSP and 200,000 for day and boarding facilities respectively.

Speaking to the press, the deputy chairperson for South Sudan Union of Private Schools Achier Manyuat John who is also the Director of St. Lawrence Academy condemned the discission taken by the Ministry and urged them to check for another alternative that may favor private schools adding that they may laydown their tools should the government apply these restrictions on their schools.

“If the Ministry of General Education continue to restrict private schools on fees payment, we shall be left with nothing than to put down our tools,” Chier said.

He mentioned that private schools charge higher fees due to the nature of services offered to the students.

He narrated that private schools incurred alot of expenses ranging from rent, cost of paying qualified teachers, cost of buying scholastic materials and the cost of maintenance.

“Some private schools who focused on standard and quality education have laboratory for sciences and Computer Laboratory and all these are reflected in fees to be paid by the students, hence they charge highly,” he said.

He revealed that not all the private schools charge highly others charge at relatively lower fees depending on the nature of services they offer to their students.

“If our government wants to subsidize the education in the country then let them give a certain amount to each and every private school in order to lower their fees,” he said.

“One of the major factors of thriving economy is the human capital or resource and private schools are taking a lead of giving quality education to the students who will be future doctors, nurses lawyers etc,” he added.

“If we are going to follow fees structure as per the circular from the Ministry of General Education, it is going to compromise quality education in the country,” he revealed.

“We call on the parliament to intervene because this restriction can stop investors from investing in education sector in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile Noble AremRiak, secretary general of the union who is also the Director of Darling Wisdom Academy mentioned that the Ministry did not carryout consultative meeting with the stakeholders of private schools in order to reach the fees which is now being enforced on the schools.

“The Deputy minister did not convene any meeting with the stakeholders of private schools, he only met some few people who did not even discuss matters of privates schools and abruptly came up with the circular,” Riak said.