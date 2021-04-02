Union promises to address oil employees’ grievances

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Workers Trade Union of Petroleum and Mining Leader promised to address the grievances of the employees working at different oil and mining sectorsin the country.

Last month, the meeting was postponed when the Trade Union tried to meet with Vice President of Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC) and other key major oil companies,however, at the same time it failed due to collective schedule.

According to the Workers Trade Union,the committee was supposed to hold their virtual meeting on Tuesday last month but postponed to otherweeks to allow more time for negotiations among the oil producers in the main key companies.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Workers Trade Union of Petroleum and Mining,Team Leader, Philip Mamun Chap said Sudd Petroleum Operating Company (SPOC) become the first company to implementHuman Resource Manual which was launched in December 2020 by the Ministry of Petroleum.

“The unified human resource manual talks about the working conditions of national staff working in the oil sector. It is implemented so that the work in oil sector will be going well,”Mamun said.

He added that the Workers Trade Union is working to unite staff in the oil and mining sectors to work together toensure the right of employees are implemented.

He revealed that the issues that affect oil workers in the fields are mostly environmental impacts.

The Workers Trade Union Project Officer, Teng Mario said the Union believes that everyone is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law.

Last year, the national staff working in the oil field said the international staff were paid more than the nationals, a point they said was unfair treatment.

In South Sudan, the issue of environmental factors in oil field is major problem, last year the government pledged to oversee speedy conservation and infrastructure development efforts and take action against oil companies operating in Melut County, Upper Nile State after residents protested against pollution.