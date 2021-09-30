Union of Journalists receives donation from Chagai Foundation

By John Agok

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) in collaboration with CEPO yesterday received donations from Chagai Foundation in response to flood-affected people in Bentiu, Unity state.

Patrick Oyet, the UJOSS President received a number of boxes containing sanitary pads and exercise books from the management of Chagai Foundation.

Speaking to the Media, Oyet Patrick applauded the efforts of the firm alluding to the fact that the initiative came from South Sudanese people to be the first to donate before other humanitarian agencies that targeted girls in the flood-affected areas.

“Yes, as the Union, we are overwhelmed by the situation of Bentiu flood as well as here now in Kworjik with floods. We are bringing to attention of the public and well-wishers to know the impact of floods across the Country”, he said.

He equally responded to the initiative UJOSS started earlier by sending at least fifteen journalists to Kworjik to cover flood there, and later on other journalists would go to Bentiu for similar coverage to clearly raise awareness on floods nationwide.

“We want own the initiative as South Sudanese first by creating awareness as journalists to our masses and that is why we started the journey. Already, here in Juba at least fifteen journalists are already covering Kworjik flood which is in Juba. The other journalists will be travelling to Bentiu in delivering the donation themselves and cover stories on impact of floods there,” he said.

Lena Bibi Ali from Chagai Foundation elaborated on how they got interested to donate to Union of Journalists of South Sudan. She said that they targeted girls affected by flood because the Foundation wanted to work hard in helping girls.

“We started small help like this, and we wish all other well-wishers will continue to do the same. The Foundation targeted the girls in such dire-situation”, she underscored.

The initiative of donating items to flood-affected people originated from UJOSS in collaboration with CEPO.