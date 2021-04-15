jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, April 15th, 2021
News

Union launches environmental assessment

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Workers Trade Union of Petroleum and Mining has launchedan assessment onenvironmental impact to ensure the implementation of working conditions for the staff in oil sectors, Covid-19 protocol, life insurance and medical insurance.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Deputy Secretary General for Workers Trade Union of Petroleum and Mining Garang Mawien said working conditions for the staff under oil sector were the context within which a worker is expected to perform his job.

“The first agenda is to see working condition of workers, implementation of Mining of 2015 and cooperation of the staff. When we talk about working condition, it includes how the leadership of Ministry of Mining protect the employees from Covid-19 and the majors Ministry of Mining put in place,” he said

He added that the body of Workers Trade Union want to see that the leadership of Ministry of Mining have cooperated with the staff working in oil sector because if there wascooperation,unity for staff would be promoted.

He added that working conditions for the staff have a significant impact on employee productivity and on the eventual success of a business.

He revealed that all employees want and deserve a workplace that is physically and emotionally safe, where they can focus on their job responsibilities and obtain some fulfillment, rather than worrying about dangerous conditions such as discrimination. Workers also expect fair pay and respect for their privacy. This section will explore the ethical and legal duties of employers to provide a workplace in which employees want to work.

“Work conditions can have a significant impact on confidence and productivity because healthy work conditions also protect the well-being of employees, reducing the chances of workplace injuries along with resulting financial liabilities and the need to take time off,” he added

