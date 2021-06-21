Union condemn police brutality against journalists in Rumbek

By John Agok

The Union of Journalists in South Sudan UJOSS) yesterday condemned in strongest term police brutality against the journalists in Lakes state which is reported over weekend.

In a press statement from UjOSS’s boss Mr. Patrick Oyet Charles called for swift investigation on police assault on Radio Good News station Manager and his three reporters who were badly mishandled after paying a visit to an artist detained at the police station in Rumbek.

He said UJOSS was expected to work in collaboration with the government and other stakeholders to ensure safety and protection of journalists across the country.

He cautioned the police to observe the rule of law in the country which was clear and did not provide for assault against suspect.

“Police in Rumbek on Saturday assaulted four media personnel working for Radio Good News 89 FM under the Catholic Radio Network (CRN). The journalists went to see a detained Artist who is a music producer at the Radio Station. The police ordered them to declare their belongings in front of them, when seeing the audio recorder, the journalists were asked to lie down until one of the captains manning the police facility intervened for their release”, he said in a press statement.

The Secretary General of Union of UJOSSin Lakes State MaborRiakMagok condemned police brutality while addressing minor misunderstandings between the media and the police in Lakes State.

“We want our trained police to be professional in solving misunderstanding in areas where they get themselves being offended. This case cannot lead to beating or arresting people. The police has the right to go through legal process of opening a case against the artist who composed the song against them instead of beating journalists and detained local artists,” Riak said.

He appeals to the police authorities in Rumbek to investigate and send local artists and one of the music producers to court for trials if they have committed offense.

“We remind the police not to detain a person who has committed a minor crime if any, beyond 24 hour without investigation and being sent to court,” Said Mabor

Daniel Laat Kon the CEPO Coordinator in lakes state also condemned the brutality of the police.

“This is the third time police is brutally assaulting civilians in Lakes especially within this year alone, and the act must stop. I am demanding the immediate release of detained artist in safer condition”, he stated.

Kon urged law enforcers to abide by the rule of law.

“ We need to see suspects treated in the context of law and this is by sending them to court without torturing or assaulting “, he underscored.

This is not the first time this year for journalists in Lakes state to be assaulted, despite a case in 2014 where a journalist working for Radio Rumbek 98 FM was detained by the police for hosting a radiotalkshow that touched on the the behaviour of the police toward civilians.