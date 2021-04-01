Unified military command committee launched

By John Agok

The Committee set up to jumpstart the effectiveness of Unified Military Command was launched yesterday at Bilpam Headquarters in Juba.

The Committee headed by the Defense Minister Madam Anjelina Tenywho also doubles as the Chairperson of Joint Defense Board (JDB) officiated the launching ceremony at Bilpam.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Gabriel Lam Buoth Spokesperson in the Office of the Defense Minister said the Committee comprises of National Security, Police, JDB, SSOA, SPLM/IO and SSPDF Command.

“The committee is to oversee the work of all commands in executing their roles in line with one purpose of unified Military command,” Lam said.

Lam revealed that, this exercise brought together the representatives of all sectors in the security that include; National security, the police, SSOA, SPLM/IO and SSPDF command.

This is done in accordance with Chapter II of R-ARCSSS which talks about security arrangements and its implementation process.

This development will pave the way for the unification of forces that can defend the country territory as well as the protection of civilians under one command.

Last week African Union Peace Security Council (AU-PSC) Team came into the Country and met the security sector to evaluate and assess the progress and hindrance to Chapter II implementation.