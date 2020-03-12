UNICEF, World Bank renovate Malakal hospital

By Kitab A Unango

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) South Sudan has one of the highest maternal death rate in the world with an estimated 789 deaths per 1000 live birth.

For a town like Malakal which has been greatly affected by the 2013 civil war, the magnitude of the destruction at Malakal Teaching Hospital was imaginable.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with the World Bank has undertaken a project to renovate Malakal Teaching Hospital to improve maternal health care service in Malakal.

The project aims at preventing maternal mortality and child death in Malakal town.

Implemented by the International Medical Corps (IMC), the already over 97 percent completed project, includes renovation of the maternity wards, theatre for delivery, building capacity of health personnel as well as immunization programs.

Speaking to the media at Malakal Teaching Hospital yesterday, Emmanuel Lual, UNICEF Health Officer said the project includes supply of Malakal Teaching Hospital with medical equipment and medicines.

“UNICEF provides drugs at quarterly basis and we have available drugs that can the hospital for the next six months. And also UNICEF with partners provide incentives to doctors,” said Lual.

According to a Midwife, Peter Kuol Diing, the capacity of the current functional maternity ward at the hospital is six beds and they received more than 45 pregnant women daily making their work very difficult.

Dr. Omar Mohammed Yahaya, IMC Primary Health Coordinator in Malakal pointed out that the challenge will soon be a history as most of the renovation has already been completed.

“Pregnant women and mothers in Malakal will soon no longer face high risk to maternal mortality and children death as it used to be during the crisis…. Over 90 percent of the renovation is done,” said Mohammed.

“The project is also addressing the issue of basic medical equipment’s. So the issue of comprehensive maternal new born care we have now the cadres also there are plans for planning beside infrastructure,” he added.