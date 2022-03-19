UNHCR, partners seek USD 1.2 billion to address refugees’ crisis in Africa

By William Madouk Garang

The UN Refugee Agency together with 102 humanitarian and development partners said they are seeking 1.2 billion US dollars to help in delivering much-needed humanitarian assistance and protection to about 2.3 million people in Africa.

South Sudan is among the six countries that are in dire need of humanitarian aid which are; Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

After nearly a decade of conflict and despite efforts toward implementing the peace agreement, South Sudan continues to grapple with sporadic violence, chronic food insecurity, and the devastating impact of major flooding.

“Asylum countries are facing similar challenges from the climate crisis and the pandemic but have continued to keep their doors open for refugees. Funding is urgently needed to help these host countries to provide food, shelter, and access to essential services such as education and health care,” Mathew Saltmarsh, the spokesperson of UNHCR said.

“Governments in the five countries of asylum will be supported in their efforts to integrate South Sudanese refugees in national systems for social service delivery. Refugees and local communities will receive help to boost their resilience by identifying and diversifying opportunities to earn a living,” it added.

They also added that Support to prevent and respond to gender-based violence as well as provide mental health and psychosocial support will also be scaled up. This follows a worrying rise in reports of depression over the last year, especially among refugees in Kenya and Uganda.

“To better protect the environment and to minimize the impacts of the climate crisis, UNHCR is increasing the use of clean energy and making other green investments,” UN refugee agency noted.

“The South Sudan refugee crisis remains the largest on the African continent. It was also one of the least funded in 2021 at only 21 percent. Global solidarity and support for refugees must be extended to Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Sudan, who have generously welcomed South Sudanese refugees,” he concluded.