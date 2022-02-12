UNHCR launches field office in E. Equatoria state

By Atimaku Joan

The United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has launched a new field office in Torit Eastern Equatoria to protect the returnees who are coming back.

This would also boost UNHCR’s support to the government’s efforts in providing protection for returnees within the state.

The event was signified by the minister of Interior in the company of UNHCR’s Special Envoy Ambassador Mohamed Affey to the Horn of Africa, Commissioner for Refugees Affairs Lt. Gen. John Bol Akot and Relief Rehabilitation Commissioner Augustine Okuma.

Speaking during the event yesterday, the State Minister of Information and Communication Eastern Equatoria Patrick Oting Cyprian, revealed that it was their request as the state government for the organization to open their office in Torit as being the entry point of returnees.

“It is a great day for us as the people of Eastern Equatoria state today to see that the UNHCR open their field office in Torit, It was our request to UNHCR that we wanted their office to be opened here so that they can coordinate the returnees’ program because in our state we have the entry points like Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia,” said Cyprian.

He stated that Eastern Equatoria for the last six months has stabilized security compared to the past that is why there are no more reports about killing.

However, the UNHCR Representative Arafat Jamal said that are working together with partners to ensure that a solution is provided to establishment of the returnees in the country.

“We are working together in partnership with the people and the government of Eastern Equatoria State and also with UN and NGO partners, we hope to bring solutions, peace and development to EES and this reopening of our intent to work harder and better to bring solutions to EES and to South Sudan,”. Said Arafat.