UNHCR donates two tractors, storage facility to Yei County

By Bida Elly David

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees yesterday donated two tractors and a storage facility for Yei Green Home Agricultural Program(YGHAP) as an initiative of the commissioner to increase food production in the County.

This development came during a courtesy visit of the South Sudan UNHCR Deputy Country Representative Juliette Merekeyisoni to the County accompanied by officemates and the Yei field office delegation.

Speaking during the meeting, Juliette Merekeyisoni said that the two tractors and the storage facility would help in boosting food production in the County to enable the domiciles to benefit from it, both commercially and domestically.

Furthermore, she appreciated the commissioner’s initiative over the efforts invested to conserve the environment by promoting the plantation of trees in Yei River County.

‘’We are donating the two tractors and the storage facility to help in boosting food production in the County to enable domiciles to benefit from it both commercially and domestically. I appreciated the commissioner’s initiative over the efforts invested to conserve the environment by promoting the plantation of trees in Yei River County’’ Juliette said

In his part, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa, the commissioner of Yei River County appreciated the grants and welcomed the contribution to promote food production as well as support environmental conservation in Yei County.

Furthermore, Aggrey added that the grant would be fundamental for engaging citizens in massive agricultural production and tree plantation to support household livelihood development in the County.

‘’ We highly welcomed the grants as a contribution from our UNHCR being our donor to promote food production as well as support environmental conservation in Yei County. The grant is fundamental for engaging citizens on massive agricultural production and tree plantation to support household livelihood development in the County’’ Aggrey said

In another development, UNHCR also pledged to support the expansion of Kinji Primary School which the commissioner earlier declared a boarding school to accommodate Refugee children.

The organization showed a keen will to continue supporting Refugees, spontaneous returnees, and IDPs in the sectors of education, health as well as effects on climatic changes