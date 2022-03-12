UNHCR devoted to lessening climatic and environmental threats in S. Sudan

By Bida Elly David

United Nations High Commissions for Refugees (UNHCR) yesterday devoted to supporting South Sudan towards culminating climatic and environmental glitches hindering some parts of the Country.

This development arose during a press conference on the results of a five-day visit by UNHCR’s special advisor on climate Action to flood-affected areas such as Old Fangak, Malakal, Jamjang, and Yida which were in grip of drought.

The major aim of the visit was to assess the environmental and climatic situations of those places since they were subjects to environmental and climatic hazards as a result of the flooding that has been disturbing some parts of the Country.

In 2021, South Sudan witnessed the worst flooding record ever where many were displaced and faced with the desperate situation of food shortage and shelter causing malnutrition problems and waterborne diseases to the domiciles.

Speaking to Journalists yesterday, Andrew Harper, UNHCR’s Special Advisor on climatic action said that climate change-driven, flooding, and drought continued threatening to aggravate a precarious situation in vulnerable parts of South Sudan where concerted action was needed to mitigate its worst impacts.

He said that access to some of the most vulnerable populations was a major impediment for humanitarian interventions due to poor roads, infrastructure networks making it harder for external support to reach remote locations such as Old Fangak where the former Airstrip was completely submerged and currently unusable for landing.

Furthermore, Andrew said underscored that climatic change and environmental degradation coupled with ongoing insecurity would shrink the Country’s resources leaving the people with no means to survive if they don’t extend their support to them.

‘’ If we do not step up our support for the people of South Sudan, climate change and environmental degradation coupled with on-going insecurity resulting to further shrinking of resources leaving people with no means to survive. We know that if we do nothing, the cost will be high resulting to human devastating consequences and this is why it is important to invest in preparedness, early warning and adaptation’’ Harper said

However, he stressed out that for South Sudan to be set free from climatic and environmental problems, government, Community and the County should work together harmoniously towards ending impunity caused by environmental issues.

He pointed out that peaceful coexistence between ethnic groups, political parties and the Community would jointly bring South Sudan problems to an end.

He said that UNHCR remained committed to help South Sudan towards ending environmental and climatic problems by planting more trees, transform pipe system to advance method mitigate flooding.