UNHCR calls gov’t to resolve attacks on aid workers

By Waakhe Simon Wudu

United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees have called on the government to address the problem of attacks launched on aid workers across the Country, Arafat Jamal calls.

Addressing the media,the Country Representative of the UN Agency for Refugees in South Sudan Arafat Jamal said that despite government intervention to address the challenge, threats on aid workers continue across parts of the Country and no arrests on the attackers are being made.

He stated government needs to address the problem once and for all to ensure aid workers operate freely in providing basic needs to the people in need across the Country.

“The government is aware I know that they are doing their best to help us, we are also working with the UNMISS, the peace keepers on this but it is a problem and it is not over yet and I would like to underline that please enable us to do the work that we need to do,” Jamal says.

Jamal spoke during a recent visit (on Thursday) when he led a high-level delegation to Maban. Among the team was the South Sudan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Beatrice Khamisha. ing the biggest population of refugees in the Country. The visit was to get sense of UNHCR’s activities and other agencies on ground; how aid work is sustaining livelihoods in Maban both during the conflict and currently at a time the Country’s peace deal is being implemented in efforts to restore peace and security in the area.

“In South Sudan in general there is a problem of security of humanitarian workers and I have discussed this at many levels with the government. We are here to work together with the government and people of South Sudan but we require it is essential for us also to be protected,” Jamal says.

Although recently UNHCR aid workers did not experience harassment in Maban – one of the areas hosting the biggest population of refugees in South Sudan – Jamal says there have been some assaults on staffs of some of UNHCR’s partner agencies in some parts of the Country. Specifically, he pointed out an assault on staffs of International Rescue Committee or IRC that took place in recent months in JamJang in Unity State and no arrest have been made by the government authorities so far to hold those responsible accountable.

Jamal says these threats pose security threats to lives and operations of the aid agencies, a situation that may affect further the vulnerability of the people in need of the aid services in the Country.

Past attacks

In 2019 lives of aid workers and operations of aid agencies came under attack in Maban. Around 2,000 local youths were reported by the South Sudan NGO forum to have forcefully entered into UNHCR and 14 other compounds that resulted into assault, looting, arson, destruction of vehicles, structures and other humanitarian assets and lifesaving supplies including medicines.

That time the NGO forum condemned the incident and reported that while there was no loss of life, aid workers have been traumatized by the Maban attacks. That time the attacks had forced aid agencies to suspend services except for life-saving and critical activities to communities around Maban and at least 390 aid workers had to be evacuated from Maban.

Commissioner intervenes

Peter Alberto, the Commissioner of Maban County admitted the problem, but says it existed in the past. Following his appointment into office a few months ago, he said he had made several efforts including beefing up security in the area particularly to ensure such problems among others no longer recur.

“After I came over here, it was my first thing to do. I formed a joint operation which is stationed at a bridge at the river bisecting Maban into two and I had to order the officers on the roads, nobody has to carry a gun even in the market and even in the civilian areas,” Alberto says.

Alberto says absence of proper government in the area in the past was one of the causes that gave breathing space to the problem.

“In those days there was no commissioner and the acting commissioner had no enough powers to intervene in any issue that happened. But this time our response is always on time that is why you don’t see escalation, anything that happens you settle it at earlier stage,” Alberto says, adding he’s working with all security agencies to restore law and order in the area.

Recently, aid workers in some parts of the Country including Eastern Equatoria State have continued to face similar threats and attacks.

The United Nations Office of the Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan recently called for action by government to protect aid workers, saying such challenges may affect work of aid agencies.