Unhappy New Year 2022:end of road for Dier Tong Ngorat Central Bank

By James Atem Kuir

It is a not-so-happy New Year for Dier Tong Ngor who had just seen his road -at the Bank of South Sudan (BOSS) -come to an end by a means of a presidential decree on his first day at work in the New Year.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit fired Mr.Ngor as Governor of the BOSS in a decree issued on the state-run public service broadcaster,South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC TV) on Monday, January 3, 2022.

The Head of the State replaced Mr. Ngor with Moses Makur Deng, a former Director-General for Banking Supervision, Research and Statistics at the central bank. No reasons were given for the changes.

In a separate decree,President Kiir appointed Mr. Peter Puok Koang as the Deputy Minister of Interior, a position that has been vacant since last year when the former holder Mabior Garang de ’Mabiorresigned.

The President also relieved the First Undersecretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Ochum Genes Karlo and replaced him with Mr. Simon Ladu.Mr Ochum was reappointed as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade.

Ngor who has not commented on his sacking, was appointed to head the national bank on November 2, 2020, replacing Jamal Wani Abdalla who was also fired in a similar manner.

Mr Ngor took office at when inflation was atall-time high with the South Sudanese Pound selling at 600 per 1 dollar in the parallel market.

In an attempt to counter the hyperinflation, the University of Dublin’s Master of Business Administration holder introduced a string of measures designed to revamp the worsening economy.

They include the introduction of 1000banknote and weekly auctioning of $3,000,000and $5,000,000 (previously $2,000,000)to commercial banks and forex bureaus respectively, in an effort to withdraw excess liquidity in circulation and stabilize foreign exchange rate.

The measures helped reduce the exchange rate against the US dollar to about SSP 400 for $1 but never made difference in reducing the prices of commodities in the market.

Mr Ngor administration recently unveiled an ambitious architectural plan for new Headquarters of the central bank. According to media reports, the new Headquarters will be equipped with basketball court, gym and cafeteria as well as an international conference hall.

The same reports also indicated that Chinese company, Shandong Hi-speed Co Ltd will undertake the construction of the project at a yet-to-be disclosed cost and time.