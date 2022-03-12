jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 12th, 2022
Editorial

UNFRIENDLY TRAVEL ALERT BY BRITAIN

The United Kingdom is said to have strongly advised its citizens against all travels to South Sudan citing Covid 19 and security concerns in the country. Canada too has also advised its citizens to do the same due to armed conflicts in the country. Yes, South Sudan is not that peaceful and every country has a dark history. This too shall pass. The UK has been a great friend to South Sudan through thick and thin. Now closing the doors before the young nation’s face when the dawn is about to break does not make any sense at all and it is not a good idea. It shows that the UK has proven not to support South Sudan. Still many questions have remained unanswered. The questions could go as far as to why United Kingdom has chosen not to make the idea known last time. Of course, there are reasons as to why things happen. One is the corona virus and the continuous wave of violence but this cannot be an excuse for anything. The situation in this country is just as normal as those of African countries. Great Britain must first consider its position before it plays seek and hide with South Sudan. This country does not need friends who would only be around when all is fine with her. It is when you are in darkness that you know who your true friends are. What if it was South Sudan that advised its people not to travel to the UK, will it be a loss to the UK? That won’t cause any harm. But this alert by Britain is too authoritative and it is a big blow to South Sudan. It is a knife pierced in the heart of a young nation that is trying to stand in the midst of difficult moments.

