UNESCO handover mobile cinema kits to cattle camp learners

By Bullen Bullen Alexander

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) handed over mobile cinema equipment to cattle camp learners.

This project is targeting 21 cattle camps in eight (8) counties (Rumbek centre, East, North Cueibet Yirol East, West, Awerial and Terekeka County in Central Equatoria State).

The equipment was received by Norwegian Peoples Aid (NPA) and the International Institute of Rural Reconstruction (IIRR) which was meant to boost learning in the cattle camp centres.

Speaking during handover ceremony, UNESCO head of education Unit and education programme specialist, Tap Raj Pant, saidthis was one of their activities of the education components to make sure that education reach everyone in the country.

He added that as a result, UNESCO has procured two mobile cinema equipment and handed over to NPA and IIRR to strengthen the learning activities being carried out in the field.

“It is basically for enhancing learning process in cattle camps as we know the pastoral communities are mobile in nature, they move from one place to another that is why we came with an idea that if we give them that mobile equipment to the partners they would be able to facilitate health teaching and learning in the cattle camps.

“We hope with this equipment, the project will further ensure effectiveness and we will reach effectively, interestingly to the pastoral communities and they will feel more motivated towards learning that takes place in the communities,” he added.

He revealed that it was the part of EU funded 2/5 years’ project that will contribute to the overall objective through two-tier approach of improving the livelihood security of pastoral households while enhancing institutional capacity and community level empowerment to mitigate and prevent shocks, and deliver integrated pastoral services.

Meanwhile Wani Julius Loguli the NPA Programme Coordinator said the equipment is going to improve the learning process to move in smoothly to the vulnerable communities.

For his part, LualBarnaba, the Business Development Officer of International Institute of Rural Reconstruction also said that the equipment are very important and it is going to improve learning in most of the cattle camp centres.

“The equipment provided is very important of which it can be taken from one place to another, so it is a good kit that is going to promote the learning of cattle keepers,” he said.