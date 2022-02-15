UNDP donates 21 vehicles worthyUSD1.1M to Judiciary

By Yiep Joseph

United Nations Development Programme(UNDP)donated 21 vehicles worthy USD 1.1 million to the Judiciary system of South Sudan as a move to improve mobility of both inmates and officials within Juba, states and three Administrative areas.

They donated vehicles include 14 Hino trucks meant to facilitate the movement of inmates;7 land cruisers meant to facilitate the movement of officials.

During the handover ceremony yesterday, Chan ReecMadut Chief JusticeJudiciary of South Sudan received the donation from Samuel Doe UNDP Resident Representative, South Sudan.

“Today we are very pleased to inform all of you that we are presenting 21 vehicles, 14 Hino trucks and 7 land cruisers to be use for the purpose that the Chief Justice has indicated in his request to UNDP to convey inmates” Doe said.

He stated that out of the 14 Hino trucks donated, Central Equatoria state would receive two trucks, and rest of the states plus the three Administrative Areas would get one truck each.

“Central Equatoria state will receive two of these trucks and the rest will get one each to the rest of the country, rest of States and Administrative Areas” Doe said.

“Then we have 7 Toyota land cruisers, 5 will go to the high courts in Lakes state, Western Equatoria, Jonglei, Northern Bah El Ghazal,Warrap and the two with the Ministry of Justice” he added.

He added that the donation is part of the continued support and commitment from UNDP to the Ministry of Justice

However, His lordship Chan ReecMadut, Chief Justice Judiciary of South Sudan appreciated UNDP for supporting Judiciary in South Sudan.

“Giving us 14 trucks and 7 vehicles like this and before this UNDP gave us three trucks one for Gender-based violence court, one for Juvenile court and one for the Office of Chief Justice,all these donations within the short period of six months is a great thing” Chan said.

“The judiciary is very happy what else can I say thank you is not enough” he expressed.

He appreciated UNDP, UMISS and other partners who stood with South Sudan during the hard time.

Chan stated that the vehicles would be only use to pursue Judiciary services in the country.

“I am going to coordinate even with the governors of the 10 states to make sure that these vehicles when they go, they are park in the Judiciary court and use specifically for the purpose of which it was sent” he said.

He called on the public to report any person who will later turn any vehicle for personal use either in the states or in Juba.

“I assure you if you see any abuse or misuse of these vehicles donated to us today, my office is open come and report to my office” he promised.

“There is some location which at moment may not be easily accessible with this kind of car because of insecurity, so we need to coordinate with the governors before they are send, they will remain back in the Judiciary and our brothers and sisters in UNDP will always witness and we will update them how many we have sent to the states and how many are left” he explained.

In his part, Angelo Sebit, senior Legal Counsel Ministry of Justice appreciated the work done by the UNDP.

“We are so very grateful for UNDP for their commitment and great support to the Ministry of Justice and support for the rule of law in this country, we are so grateful and we hope this cooperation should continue for the future promotion of rule of law in this country” Sebit said.