UNDERSTAND PURPOSE OF NATIONAL MATTERS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

To make appropriate interpretation of matters on both national and international value, one must equip him/herself with proper education back up with acquired knowledge in the process of understanding. Some people live with different elusions and mindsets. Sometimes we should accept reality that in most cases we come across educational dwarfs, the know it all, whose interests are pegged on mediocre without any slight room for positive criticism. In life one must live to understand that knowledge and learning are continuous for the well-being of individual and collective thoughts and minds. Last week when the leadership of the country mandated the governors and gave them some States responsibilities, some set minds had their own interpretations and pointed fingers at the legal team advising the leadership. Those of the know it all did not wait for the carpet to be rolled on the ground and be unfolded. Since then that order was given for the governors, indeed some constitutional appointees have been shown the door, with some even before oath taking for their new offices. It means they have powers to appoint and remove. Doubting Thomases are silent right now trying to figure out what and where they could be relevant.It is time to consolidate support for the states governments to be able to provide the much needed service delivery to the public. We cannot dwell on politics day in day out. There must be a stop to fixed minds that do not see the light at the end of the tunnel. Let those already appointed be given a chance to put their houses in order and to seriously start serving the people. The governors are the representatives of the President who is bringing people closer to the leadership with their positive work and presentation.This country has been dreaming and longing for this time to have all collectively participate in their responsibilities at all the time and ensure the safety of the citizens and the country. There should be no going back to the past and therefore, we all have to create a bond that makes us believe and behave as one people, one nation where internal matters are discussed accros the table. We have come of age with the leadership trying the best to see that peace was with us once again. Time is now to shut all doors against internal squabbles that could derail the minds from uplifting the standard of the people. It would be proper if people around go through what they label as an accusation to find facts before making improper judgments of their own thinking and translation of issues with improper motive. Let there be some responsible behaviors among those charged with taking care of the citizens of this nation. It is one of the ways to meet our obligations as a people and a country. In our most demanding time, we should thoroughly understand our public utterances.