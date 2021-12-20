UN WOMEN urged to double Effort in women participation

BY Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Majority of Women leaders in the country acknowledged the role played by UN women and urged the latter to double their efforts and strengthen meaningful women participation in public life across the country.

In the statement that was availed to Juba Monitor, the Executive Director of CEPO, Edmund Yakani said that “UNWOMEN in 2021 has done what is expected of them in creating infrastructure for strengthening meaningful women participation in public life at national and States levels in South Sudan.

He added that “Now it is primary responsibility of the women leaders at national, states and political administrative areas to utilize the created infrastructure by UNWOMEN South Sudan,” read the part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the Country Representative of UNWOMEN South Sudan, Peterson Mogoola demonstrated remarkable actions for building genuine infrastructure across the county for securing conducive environment for meaningful women participation in public life.

He also added that “Majority of the Women leaders at the political administrative areas, states and national levels appreciates the role played by UNWOMEN South Sudan and they urged the leadership of UNWOMEN to double their energy for strengthening meaningful women participation in public life.

UNWOMEN South Sudan in partnership with Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster in collaboration with IGAD Gender Advisor office through implementation by Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has Established South Sudan Women Leaders Forum (SSWLF) in the ten states and national level for creating required infrastructure for strengthening meaningful women participation at all levels.