UN Women, Netherland signs agreement

By: Elia Joseph Loful

United Nations Women agency and the Kingdom of Netherland Embassy in South Sudan on Monday signed a two-year partnership agreement worth 1 million USD.

The agreement was intended to empower women, peace, and security agenda through the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Alberda Janet said women make up a half of the population in South Sudan, adding that promoting their equal participation is a prerequisite for a sustainable peace and inclusive post-conflict reconstruction.

She added that peace could prevail if women were included in the peace processes.

“The revitalized peace agreement provides opportunities to address women’s concerns, most specifically a 35 percent quota for women in the composition of the governance structures in pre-transitional and transitional period,” Janet said.

UN Women Deputy Country Representative Dr. Paulina Chiwangu said the partnership came at a right time as South Sudanese women stand ready to meaningfully participate in obtaining lasting peace in the country.

She said that the project will seek ways on how to strengthen women’s interventions at various levels.

Chiwangu added that the project also aimed to strengthen women’s leadership political participation through their engagement in the peace agreement.

She called on South Sudanese women to work hard to ensure that there is sustainable peace in the country.