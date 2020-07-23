jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 23rd, 2020
News

UN volunteers distribute facemasks to pregnant women in Torit

By Kabaka Quintous

The United Nations volunteers in collaboration with Torit State hospital yesterday started the distribution of facemasks to all pregnant women.

Sabina Dodos Kamal Momoi, a resident of Hai Matara residential area confirmed she received a facemask and promised to use it when in crowded places.

She said she has learned the importance of keeping social distancing and frequent hand washing using soaps to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

“I came here to get training on coronavirus, we have to protect ourselves, we have to observe social distancing, wash our hands frequently with soap, this is what we learned, they also gave us facemasks so that we continue wearing while in the public,” she explained.

Itim Joyce, another woman in her six months’ old pregnancy said she has learned the importance of frequent visit to the hospital.

“I got good information about the importance of being near to the hospital in case of emergency,” she said.

She said it was only through frequent visit to hospital that she could know whether the child in her womb was healthy or not.

Kulang Rose, a clinical officer working at Maternity Unit at Torit Hospital emphasized on the importance of the training.

“We are training them on how they should prepare for birth, and how they can protect themselves from this pandemic. We are giving them awareness so that they can protect the child in the wombs,” Rose said.

“They need to eat well and they should protect themselves in case they are sick, they should rush to hospital so that we help at early stage,” she added.

Abuni Beatrice Juwa, the UN volunteer midwife working at Torit hospital said the distribution of facemasks would continue to all pregnant women visiting the Centre.

“We have prepared for them these facemasks and we are advising them to wear the facemasks whenever they are coming for antenatal care or going to any public places because it is reusable,” she said.  

