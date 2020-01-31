UN Security Council calls for investigation into the Abyei Attack

By: Morris Dogga

Members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council have called for immediate investigations into the attack in Abyei that killed at least 32 people.

Earlier this month, violent attacks in Kolom area of Abyei allegedly by the Misseriya Arabs killed at least 32 and several others wounded, according to the local Authorities.

Hundreds of Abyei community members took to the street last week to protest against the attack. The demonstrators who held place cards with writings that criticizes the UNISFA that was mandated to protect the civilians for failing to fulfil their duties

President Salva Kiir also met with the Sudanese leader of the sovereign council over the matter and both the leaders said they would resolve it peacefully.

In a statement issued on the 29 January2020 by the Council President Dang DinhQuy, the members said they have welcomed the efforts of the two countries to deescalate the tension but urges them to coordinate with the UNISFA to investigate the Attack.

“The members of the Security Council called on them to coordinate an investigation without delay with the assistance of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable,” the statement said.

“The members of the Security Council called on both Governments to provide full support to UNISFA in the deployment of UNISFA personnel, including by removing any obstacles that hinder UNIFSA’s work to protect civilians in Abyei.” The statement adds

The members of the Security Council further reiterated their full support for UNISFA, and said they are disappointment that the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan have obstructed full implementation of UNISFA’s mandate, contrary to resolution 2497 (2019), especially concerning the deployment of police and the civilian deputy head of mission.

The Security Council also encourage the African Union, the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel, and the United Nations Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to intensify their mediation roles with the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to establish temporary administrative and security arrangements for Abyei and to achieve a political solution for the status of Abyei