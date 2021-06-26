UN review team in Juba to assess progress on Abyei

By James Atem Kuir

A U. N assessment and strategic review team and the government on Thursday discussed the latest political progress between South Sudan and Sudan on the disputed region of Abyei.

Graham Maitland the head of the delegation said his team had come to listen to the South Sudanese perspective on what the UN mission in Abyei did to sustain the recent improved relations between the two countries.

Mr. Maitland said the assessment of the United Nation Interim Force for Abyei(UNISFA) which is in charge of security in the area, was commissioned by UN Security Council in its resolution 2575 (2021) of 11 May 2021.

“Your perspective as to where things end with respect to the relations between the two countries and how that would help UNISFA and of course the steps required to move toward to the final settlement of the status of Abyei,” he said in a statement to the media after meeting with members of the committee on Abyei final status.

In his part, Deng Biongthe spokesperson of the committee asked the UN to increase the number of the protection force andto guarantee security of civilians and their properties in the area.

“We also asked if the size of the force is maintained or increased, it will be good for deterrence, it can be a way of defending the civil population in the area. If the group plans criminal activities and sees there is a formidable force on the ground, they may not attack,” he said.

The review team is also expected to travel to Khartoum to hold talks with the Sudanese government on the same matter.