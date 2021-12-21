UN raises awareness on international migrant day

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

United Nations Association in South Sudan (UNASS)raised awareness on the International Migrant day through supporting sports.

The Aim was to promote social integration of migrant community and their host within South Sudan.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the founder of UNASS Joseph Kenyi Samuel said that the aim for UNASS was to promote apeaceful coexistence between South Sudanese and the migrants.

“The match that this young women is having today is a continuation of the male match that took place on the international migrant day,” Kenyi said.

He also added that they were doing public awareness on International Migrant Day and that was why they came up with an initiative of allowing the South Sudanese young women and the young women migrant to have a friendly match.

On her part,Blessing Awad, playing for South Sudan valley ball team, said that she wished the match to end successful with joy and happiness.

“I am playing South Sudan team because am a South Sudanese and South Sudan is my country, this game aim is for building peace and I feel so glad to play with immigrant and I would love us to unite us oneand with a hope that this game end successfully with Joy and happiness,” she said.

Meanwhile Dorian kikuga from Kenya playing migrant valley ball team said that “We want to promote love, and togetherness as well as we need to socialized and become friends to support peace within ourselves,”

International migration is the movement of people across international borders for the purpose of settlement.

The theme for2021 is “Harnessing the Potential of Human Mobility.“

International migrants change their usual place of residence from one country to another.



