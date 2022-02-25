UN OCHA, partners assess IDPs situation in Lainya

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Lainya County Emmanuel Khamis Richard and team from United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) as well the consortium of Partners on Wednesday asses IDPs situation and general security situation in Lainya County of Central Equatoria State.

Emmanuel Khamis Richard, Lainya commissioner described the security and the living condition of the internally displaced persons as calm in Lainya County.

“Am glad to welcome you into my office and I want to assure you that the security is calm as you see and your movement is not restricted, this mean that the security organs are doing their best day and night to improve the security of Lainya County”. Commissioner explained.

Emmanuel mentioned that five Payams of Lainya County is having displaced persons in different locations as Mukaya, Wuji, Kupera, Kenyi and Lainya payam.

He added that the recent movement of cattle herders in the region has caused displacement, and also some IDPs came out from villages for their children to have access to schools.

Commissioner Richard also threatened to bar organisations which do not have offices in Lainya.

He called on the organizations to set up offices in Lainya County or they will not be allowed to carry out their activities.

The consortium assured the commissioner of Lainya County their readiness to cooperate with the County government and support the people of Lainya County.

UNHCR assured the commissioner of willingness to open their office next month.

The commissioner of Lainya County Emmanuel Khamis promised to avail land to partners ready to put their infrastructure.