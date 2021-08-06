jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, August 6th, 2021
UN in Plans Respond to Jonglei Displaced persons challenges.

By Atimaku Joan

United Nation High Commission of Refugees in  plans to respond to the challenges faced by people in Jonglei who have been displaced by rising water of this year.

Some of the established challenges after a Joint Cluster Coordination Group Mission to Ayod county of Jonglei state along with the head of OCHA, WFP and Representatives of the RRC to assess the flood affected areaincludes lack of clean drinking water, food items, medicine and shelter.

Addressing the media yesterday , the Acting UN coordinator/ Humanitarian coordinator and UNHCR Country Representative Arafat Jamal said that they will first have to respond with the available resource at hand but later they will have to look for more funding continue with the response.

“The first response will be from within our resources so we are not going to wait to raise new money, we have money internally to respond with but I thing after that we may need to go out to appear for more funding, “said Jamal.

He revealed that they are working jointly with other developing partners of the country to look in to a longer term of measure to put in place as well as helping the people to adapt to the new life and how to help them be able to address some of the challenges they are facing in future.

The coordinator assumed the international community may continue to give to the country but it may not be the same with the changes caused by the Covid 19 pandemic and therefore he urged all the humanitarians to work now before another shortage is seen to the system.

