Tuesday, February 8th, 2022
News

UN human rights team jet in to discuss Justice

By Atimaku Joan

Members of the Human rights Commission Yasmin Sooka from South Africa and Barney Afako from Uganda are in Juba to discuss steps and necessary support needed to implement transitional justice.

In a document availed to  Juba Monitor yesterday,  the two Commissioners are expected to hold meetings from Saturday with key government Ministers, activists, religious leaders, diplomats, entities monitoring the 2018 Revitalized peace agreement, United Nation agencies and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan under the revitalized agreement following a related conference held in Nairobi in 2021.

Both the Commissioners are set to update the media about their visits and the final outcome of the human rights situation in the country on the second last day of their discussion.

The United Nations Commission on Human Rights in the country was first established as an independent body in 2016 and is directed by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The body is mandated to investigate situations of human rights as well as to determine and to report facts and circumstances of human rights violations and abuses by clarifying responsibility for violations and abuses that are crimes under national and international laws.

They are to assist in addressing impunity while collecting evidence to establish justice.

The commission is expected to present its next report on the human rights situation in South Sudan to the United Nation Human rights council next month.

