UN agencies, NGOS given 72-hours ultimatum to leave Torit

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A group of youth known as Monyomiji in Eastern Equatoria State have given seventy-two hours ultimatum to United Nations agencies and Non-governmental Organization operating in the State to leave the area.

On Wednesday last Month, the youths took to the streets of Torit town demanding that all non-governmental organizations and United Nations agencies operating in Ikwoto of Torit and Lopa counties exit within 72 hours citing jobs discrimination practice by the agencies.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Eastern Equatoria State Governor Press Secretary Aliandro Lotok said that no group apart from government could chase somebody away from the State.

“WhateverMonyomiji group is saying is not true, the State government condemned it and will not allow such a thing to be done in this country because there is supreme government that is responsible for everything in this country,” Mr. Lotok said.

He added that State government could not allow such pronouncement made by youth to happen in the State.

Last Month, Vice President for Youth and Gender Cluster Rebecca Nyandeng Garang, visited the region and advised the Monyomiji youths to direct all their concerns to the state leadership instead of threatening NGOs which are operating upon government’s approval.

The Monyomiji group has been accused several times by NGOs of targeting their workers and looting office facilities.

Due to rampant insecurities being allegedly fostered by the Monyomiji group, the governor of Eastern Equatoria Louis Lobong had temporarily suspended NGO operations in the State but later lifted the ban after he had formed a committee to investigate the matter.

The youths in the area have accused NGOs and UN agencies of creating an economically disenfranchising environment for the local community through unfair employment and remuneration policies.

The group has copied a supportive petition to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Head of Field Office.