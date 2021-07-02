jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, July 2nd, 2021
HomeNewsUN agencies, NGOS given 72-hours ultimatum to leave Torit
News

UN agencies, NGOS given 72-hours ultimatum to leave Torit

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A group of youth known as Monyomiji in Eastern Equatoria State have given seventy-two hours ultimatum to United Nations agencies and Non-governmental Organization operating in the State to leave the area.

On Wednesday last Month, the youths took to the streets of Torit town demanding that all non-governmental organizations and United Nations agencies operating in Ikwoto of Torit and Lopa counties exit within 72 hours citing jobs discrimination practice by the agencies.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Eastern Equatoria State Governor Press Secretary Aliandro Lotok said that no group apart from government could chase somebody away from the State.

“WhateverMonyomiji group is saying is not true, the State government condemned it and will not allow such a thing to be done in this country because there is supreme government that is responsible for everything in this country,” Mr. Lotok said.

He added that State government could not allow such pronouncement made by youth to happen in the State.

Last Month, Vice President for Youth and Gender Cluster Rebecca Nyandeng Garang, visited the region and advised the Monyomiji youths to direct all their concerns to the state leadership instead of threatening NGOs which are operating upon government’s approval.

The Monyomiji group has been accused several times by NGOs of targeting their workers and looting office facilities.

Due to rampant insecurities being allegedly fostered by the Monyomiji group, the governor of Eastern Equatoria Louis Lobong had temporarily suspended NGO operations in the State but later lifted the ban after he had formed a committee to investigate the matter.

The youths in the area have accused NGOs and UN agencies of creating an economically disenfranchising environment for the local community through unfair employment and remuneration policies.

The group has copied a supportive petition to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Head of Field Office.

You Might Also Like

News

Eastern Equatoria issues curfew as Monyiemiji demonstrates

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kabaka Quintous Leone Eastern Equatoria State Government issued a statement banning gatherings, parties and traditional night dances among others in Torit town. The concern came after the Monyiemiji (Youth) moved to the streets on a peaceful demonstration demanding foreign workers with United Nations and Non-Governmental Organizations after they felt their demands over tribal recruitments were not addressed. Minister of Information and Communication Patrick Oting Cyprian who is also the State Government’s Spokesperson also assured Humanitarian aid workers of their commitment on the provision of security. “The Government call on...
News

Three killed, one wounded in Yirol

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Gunmen suspected to be from Rumbek East County has killed 3 civilians, and wounded a police line corporal in Yirol West County of Lakes State on Tuesday. In an interview with Juba Monitor, the police Chief Inspector of Alualuak Payam lieutenant Col. Michael Mayor Malaak said, the wounded line corporal is identified as Chieng Makoi who is receiving treatment in Yirol West County hospital. Col. Mayor said the line corporal police Mr.Chieng was wounded while attempting to rescue slain civilians from the attackers in Mabui Boma...
error: Content is protected !!