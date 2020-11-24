UK urges gov’t to improve teachers’ salary

By Bullen Bala Alexander

United Kingdom government has urged South Sudan government to put more efforts in teachers’ salaries by paying them fairly in order to improve the standard of learning in the country.

Chris Trott the UK’s Ambassador to South Sudan made the call during the launch of second round of Girls’ Education South Sudan (GESS) 2020 Cash Transfer which started on Monday.

He stated that the country to have quality education in the place, there must be well trained teachers who are paid well.

He said the GESS program will contribute a lot to improving the lives of a generation of South Sudanese children by ensuring the provision of equitable, accessible and essential support to the education sector in South Sudan.

“For the country to avoid future unnecessary school closures and to maintain its standard of education, teachers must be paid and paid fairly, and it is the only way forward and that is what South Sudan government have to do,” Ambassador Trot said.

According to Ambassador it is the government of South Sudan and its investment in education which will determined the success of the schools across the country.

He further revealed that before the lockdown there were 2.2 million children across the country who were locked out the education system, adding that with the lockdown the number extremely might double that number.

However, he reaffirms its commitment in supporting South Sudan government to transform and improve the education system in the country.

“The UK remains the partner for South Sudan to make sure that no child is left behind in line with our able commitments to 12 years quality education for every child,” Ambassador reiterated.

The GESS programme receives Euro70 million of UK aid from the UK government and $ 19.2 million (CAD) from the government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada.

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction (MoGE) leads the GESS programme, supported by Canada, UK aid and Girls’ Education South Sudan.

GESS is managed by consortium led by Cambridge Education/ Mott MacDonald, including BBC Media Action, Montrose, Leonard Cheshire and Windl Trust International.