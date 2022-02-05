jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, February 5th, 2022
HomeNational NewsUK delegation in Yei to assess girls education
National NewsNews

UK delegation in Yei to assess girls education

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Emmanuel Sebit, Yei County Education Director

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

A High-level delegation from the government of the United Kingdom visited Yei River County of Central Equatoria State to assess girls’ education South Sudan program in Yei.

YeiCounty Education Director, Emmanuel Sebit disclosed that the visit of the high delegation is to assess the girls’ education South Sudan program in the area.

“The delegation was impressed with the county leadership for handling the GESS program well in Yei.I want to take this opportunity to update the general public on the visit of the high-level delegation from the UK government. We had two high profiled dignitaries who visited South Sudan and the only county visited is Yei and to us, it is a blessing to receive such an important delegation from the UK government,”

He added that this delegation came to monitor their projects in South Sudan and we are very thankful for their visits and they are impressed with the way we are handling their project on the ground.

He revealed that he recognizes the effort by MacDonald and stormy foundation actors designated for Central Equatoria state.

“I am very grateful, particularly to the government of the United Kingdom, Canada and America for their support towards girls’ education. You know girls’ education is very important and we should cherish and support it. Their assistance was in terms of capitation grants to school, cash transfers to girls and training of school governing body,” Emmanuel.

The educationist recalls that since the introduction of the GESS program in schools, girls have been competing with boys passing in upper positions in Primary leaving certificate examinationscompared to previous years.

During the visit of the UK high level delegation to the county, they met with the leadership of the county government and school girls to listen to challenges that are facing the girls in regards to their program to provide a way forward.

You Might Also Like

News

Lainya authorities to renovate hospital

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas The commissioner of Lainya County in Central EquatoriaState embarks on renovating the County hospital in order to create a conducive environment for better treatment of citizens in the area. Emmanuel Khamis Richard said that his administration is embarking on a renovation of the county health department block to deliver health services to the residents of the area. “The local government received funds for rehabilitation of the county headquarters and the commissioner’s residence.We need to create a conducive environment for the treatment of our people; therefore, we...
News

Parents urged to pay attention to issues of malnutrition

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas A nutrition specialist appeals to the general population to pay more attention to addressing issues of malnutrition in Yei River County. Amie Simaya Morish, Nutrition Assistant at Yei civil hospital says that malnutrition is a dangerous disease that claims the lives of people. “This disease always claims lives of children under six to nine months and causes a lot of suffering to the entire population, especially during the period of the crisis in the country. The killer disease affects children, lactating mothers and elderly people because...
error: Content is protected !!