UJOSSconcerns about an assault on a journalist

By Atimaku Joan

The Union of Journalist in South Sudan (UJOSS) had expressed its’ concern over the physical assault and intimidation of their fellow journalist who was slapped while on duty by the Bodyguard of the Vice president on the Gender cluster Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior.

Denis Logonyi, a Classic FM reporter in Juba was slapped by the bodyguard of the Vice President on the Gender and Youth Cluster Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, when he was taking pictures during the celebration of the International Youth day that was sponsored by the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA)

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday,the UJOSS PresidentOyet Patrick Charles said that,the union was concerned about the matter and they were in the verge of visiting the office of the Vice President to ensure that such occurrence should not happen again.

“We are going to talk to the office of the Vice president to ensure that our concern is taken in to account and this kind of thing never occurs again in future, “said Patrick.

Meanwhile the News Reporter Denis Logonyi narrated that, when he was taking pictures,one of the bodyguards in suit approached him and asked him to delete the photos he had taken on his phone, demanding him to identify himself by an ID of which he said that he complied to, and in the process of him identifying himself, then another bodyguard in an army uniform with a gun started blown him.

The soldier came and attacked him where they were gathered with people who were asking him to find out about the matter.

Denis Logonyi said, the soldier started by pointing at him as he was coming closer and slapped him on his face in front of the gathering.

“The soldier just started by pointing at me then followed by a slap in the face, in front of everyone including dignitaries,” said Logonyi.

However,the Union of Journalists condemned the matter, adding that there is no law in the country that gives a person the privilege to beat someone even if the person is a suspect of a crime.