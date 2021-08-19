UJOSS urge journalists to include women voices during reporting

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) has urged journalists in the country to consider women voices while reporting.

Speaking during the two days training that was conducted by UJOSS with the Funds from UNESCO and supported by CEPO and Media Authority, the UJOSS President Patrick Oyet Charles said that including women voices in reporting stories was vital in journalism and promoting gender equality in the country.

“We the Media practitioners need to make sure in our interviews the voices of females included to at least reflect gender equality and balance in our stories,” Mr. Oyet said.

He made the remark during two days Capacity Building training for journalists on Media Laws, Freedom of Expression and Code of Conduct for over 20 journalists in Juba.

Meanwhile, Sapana Abuyi the South Sudan Media Authority Director General advised media practitioners to follow the Media Laws and regulations and conduct of conduct for the practice of journalism in the country to avoid be in trouble by the national security.

He also encouraged the journalists to be honest and courageous in gathering, reporting and interpreting information to the public.

“Take responsibility for the accuracy of your work, verify information before releasing and use original sources wherever possible,” said director Abuyi.