jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, June 17th, 2021
HomeNewsUJOSS team visits Juba Monitor first time
News

UJOSS team visits Juba Monitor first time

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Nema Juma

A team from the Union of Journalist of South Sudan (UjOSS) headed by its President Oyet Patrick yesterday made their first visit to Juba Monitor ever since he was elected to office to see for themselves how journalist operates in the institution.

The president and his team plan to visit different media houses across the country to acquaint themselves with different newsroom operations and to make sure that the journalists were protected and working in a conducive environment in the country.

Speaking during their interaction with the Editor-in Chief of Juba Monitor Anna Nimiryano,Oyet promised to work hard to lobby for the media houses in the country to get support and pay journalist good salary.

“We will try to look for support from partners by engaging in different projects to enable media houses pay their reporters good salary, it is not easy but the almighty God is ahead of us all,” Oyet said.

He further applauded   Editor-in- Chief for her work and encouraged her to remain strong in her work especially atthis time of COVID19 pandemic adding that   things had not been all that easy.

The Editor-in Chief assured the team of working closely with them to enable the work of the Union move smoothly.

She added that the issue of salary of journalists had been a big challenge especially at the time of COVID19 pandemic, most of the partners who were assisting those days had their contract ended helping those days  had their contracts ended.“We are just relying on the adverts in the papers which enable us to pay salaries and meet other required logistics.” she added.

However, the Managing Editor of Juba Monitor Yaba Odongo Odoyo who initially welcomed the team and who has worked as a journalist close to over 37years, appreciated the President for his work and encouraged him to continue working closely with Journalists by bringing all on board and unite them.

“I am very happy that you have come to check on us for the first time ever since you were elected in the office, our doors are always open in case there is anything, “he added

You Might Also Like

News

Wrangles in W. Bahr el Ghazal over commissioner

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph Wrangles emerged over the appointment of county commissioner for Ngo-Bagari in Western Bhar el Ghazal as certain group alleged to be from SPLM-IO forces refused to allow the newly appointed to assumes office at the county headquarters, Bagari. According to the ground report, the SPLM-IO hardliners refused to allow the newly appointed commissioner of Ngo-Bagari to move from Wau town to county office at Bagari due to some misunderstanding.The group have threatened to attack if the commissioner is taking over the office in Bagari. It was also...
error: Content is protected !!