UJOSS team visits Juba Monitor first time

By Nema Juma

A team from the Union of Journalist of South Sudan (UjOSS) headed by its President Oyet Patrick yesterday made their first visit to Juba Monitor ever since he was elected to office to see for themselves how journalist operates in the institution.

The president and his team plan to visit different media houses across the country to acquaint themselves with different newsroom operations and to make sure that the journalists were protected and working in a conducive environment in the country.

Speaking during their interaction with the Editor-in Chief of Juba Monitor Anna Nimiryano,Oyet promised to work hard to lobby for the media houses in the country to get support and pay journalist good salary.

“We will try to look for support from partners by engaging in different projects to enable media houses pay their reporters good salary, it is not easy but the almighty God is ahead of us all,” Oyet said.

He further applauded Editor-in- Chief for her work and encouraged her to remain strong in her work especially atthis time of COVID19 pandemic adding that things had not been all that easy.

The Editor-in Chief assured the team of working closely with them to enable the work of the Union move smoothly.

She added that the issue of salary of journalists had been a big challenge especially at the time of COVID19 pandemic, most of the partners who were assisting those days had their contract ended helping those days had their contracts ended.“We are just relying on the adverts in the papers which enable us to pay salaries and meet other required logistics.” she added.

However, the Managing Editor of Juba Monitor Yaba Odongo Odoyo who initially welcomed the team and who has worked as a journalist close to over 37years, appreciated the President for his work and encouraged him to continue working closely with Journalists by bringing all on board and unite them.

“I am very happy that you have come to check on us for the first time ever since you were elected in the office, our doors are always open in case there is anything, “he added