UJOSS MUST SETTLE DOWN TO WORK NOW.

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

Thanks to the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (Ujoss) for handling the election for the new office maturely and with well thought distinction. Well thought handling goes to Media Authority who nominated Mr. Sapana Abui to stand in as the returning officers for the scribes’ election. Patrick Oyiet now takes the helm of the union to the next level. He has a daunting task ahead of him which was not accomplished by the outgoing office under Oliver Modi. The outgoing office did their best to tackle the welfare of the union members. But it has to be accepted that there still remain a number of issues which should be tackled by the incoming office that all journalists in the country are well aware of. The election fever and campaign should now be in the past and a new chapter should be initiated for the interests of the 470 journalists operating in the country. Going by this number and coming to terms that only 48 of the 53 journalists voted. The five who attended and did not vote because they were “invalid”. This should not be the issue now. The field was open and all contestants who presented interests took to the field after indoor campaign and vote luring. From where l sit l was attracted to a number of whispers from our newsroom about the then pending elections. I did not initially know the seriousness of the election. I did not know that journalists had taken this election that serious. I came to learn later that there were groupings that supported different causes and who tried to outdo one another. It was almost like a political campaign grouping. This is when l came to understand the reason(s) why the National Press and the South Sudan Press Clubs came alive in the last few days. It has to be understood that the two clubs which should be purely for journalists’ social activities should be delinked from Ujoss activities. Their line of operations should be drawn clearly and should not be inter-mingled with each other. Instead the two should harmonize their activities under one umbrella instead of having them go separate. Standing together is strength which should be the core value of all journalists. It should not be a question of who is in the lead or chair, but a question of what should be done for the good of journalists in the country. The solidarity of the scribes would surely give a clear indicator that indeed they are the mirror and voice of the voiceless. It is time to take stock and give members of the fourth estate a trial to do their best without fear or favour. They should do their work without intimidation and insecurity. These we can only expect to get or have if and when both Ujoss and the press clubs get their priority right and work towards getting it better.