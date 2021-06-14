UJOSS launched website for first in the country

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) has for the first time launched its website ever since the union was established in 2004.

Speaking to the media on Saturday during the launching of the website supported by Trinity Energy Company, the Commissioner for Information Commission Moyiga Nduru said that the launching of the website needs a lot of responsibility.

“In a country like South Sudan where all activities rotate around a word unity, in the website you are not judged by ninety-nine percent of what you do right, you are judged by one percent you do wrong.”

He added that start from today onward I declare that the website is officially launched.

Meanwhile, the UJOSS President, Patrick Oyet applauded Trinity energy company adding that thisis a new era for union of journalists.

“It is an era that we should promote cooperation, we should promote unity because the world moving toward union, therefore for us journalists we should also promote our own union. We would like to use this website to increase our numbers,”Oyet said.

He added that very soon the Union of Journalists in South Sudan is going to provide platform where people can register online to help those who cannot access the office physically and can access the office online.

He revealed that UJOSS has planned to provide a legal system, in every State as well as training journalists on basic security skills.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Energy Company, Robert Eric Mdeza said that the launch of the website is a big step for both media and South Sudan in general.

“We believe that the power of media to shape the agenda and promote stories about development transformation.

Media can promote the development of the private sector,” Mdeza added.

A union of journalists in South Sudan was founded to help champion the rights of journalists, promote professionalism and entrench the rule of law and good governance. Though still young and deficient in resources, UJOSS is coming out as a rallying point for the pursuit of truth, fairness, and a vehicle for national reconciliation