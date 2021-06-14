UJOSS launched website first-ever in the country.

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) has for the first time launched its website ever since being formed in 2004.

Speaking to the media on Saturday during the launch which was supported by Trinity Energy Company, the Commissioner for Information Commission MoyigaNduru said that launch came with responsibilities to the journalists union.

“In a country like South Sudan where all activities should rotate. One is not judged 99 percent with what you do right but with one percent of what you do wrong”

He appreciated the work of journalists and added that the website of more value and would make it easy to communicate with the world.

Meanwhile, the UJOSS President, PatrickOyet applauded Trinity Energy Company adding that this was a new era for the union of journalists.

“It is an era that we should promote unity because the world was moving toward union and journalists should also promote move with the world” Oyet said.

He added that very soon the union was going to provide a platform where people could register online to help those who could not access the office physically.

He revealed that UJOSS planned to provide a legal system, in every States and training of journalists on basic security skills.

The Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Energy Company, RobertEric Mdeza saidthat the launch was big step for both media and the country in general.

“We believe in the power of media to shape the agenda and promote development”.

Media can instrumental in promoting the development of the private sector,”Mdeza added.

The union was founded to help among others, champion the rights of journalists, promote professionalism and entrench the rule of law and good governance. Though still young and deficient in resources, UJOSS is coming out as a rallying point for pursuit of truth, fairness and a vehicle for national reconciliation