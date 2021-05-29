UJOSS elects new body

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday Union of Journalists in South Sudan (UJOSS} elected new executive committee to run the affairs of journalists in the country. Oliver Modi the former Chairman of UJOSS worked for several years and he has done a lot to the journalists. Late Edward Terso worked also for some years; it was only that he died before he could finish his term as General Secretary of Union. Despite the situation in the country, these two gentlemen managed to keep the Union up to this level.

They have done their best to lead the Union and tried to handle some cases although it was not easy to finalize. The new body is expected to do the same or improve it better. It is not easy to handle some issues in media industry during the time of conflict; I hope things would improve with the new body. They need to execute more efforts to the media and solve the affairs of Journalists.

Like freedom of expression, intimidation, harassment, removal of stories from the newspapers, access to information and others was discussed several times in National events. The new body should have good relationship with other stakeholders and Associationswith media in the country.

They should work hand in hand because issues of journalists need to be tackled in collective manner. They should start from where Mr. Oliver has left. Media issues need somebody who is constantly in the office. If you are a person who likes to stay at home and come in the office, when necessary, you cannot manage it well.

Any time you can get complain from media house or individual journalist, you need to handle it immediately. They should have cooperation with managers and editor in Chiefs of media houses to learn challenges facing media houses and journalists. Been far from the above mentioned subjects, they would not do well.

Addition to that they should cooperate with other members of UJOSS in the office as they are going to work together with them and learn policies of the Union. I wish them all the best in their new positions.

May God bless us all.