UJOSS demands immediate release of SSBC journalist

By John Agok

The Union of South Sudan Journalists are demanding immediate release of SSBC journalist that has been detained by National Security for over two weeks,the Chairperson of the Union Mr. Oyet Charles Patrick said.

Angasi Alfred was re-arrested on 5th July after he was briefly released on 4th July. Although the Management of SSBC admitted to have been misunderstanding between Alfred and Administration during the news presentation at the station.

Patrick told Juba Monitor that, they were in collaboration with National Security and other stakeholders to ensure the release of Alfred.

He also admitted that since the arrest of the journalist, he and the family members didn’t have access to the detained journalist.

According to UJOSS President, the administrative issues that led to the journalist’s detention should have been handled at SSBC but not the National Security Service.

“We have already a legal team, which is looking at the issue. The legal team has met with the legal team of SSBC. They have also talked with the legal team of National Security Services, so at least some communications are going on,” he explained.

Patrick hinted the best way to have handled the matter could be through Legal Avenue.

“We are concerned that if really he is suspected of committing a crime that we do not know about, then the right place to take him is a competent recognized court according to the constitution of South Sudan so that he is produced before that court and he is formally charged,” he added.

He highlighted generally the plights of both detained and released journalists in Rumbek and Aweil respectively. He also cautioned fellow journalists to display their identity cards during the coverage.

“I have communicated with state authorities and they have confirmed the temporarily detained journalists and later on released. The matter was the very misunderstanding with security apparatus and there should be cooperation among security personnel and journalists”, he underscored.