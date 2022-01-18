jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 18th, 2022
News

UJOSS Condemns physical assault against eye radio’s –staff

By Bida Elly David

A staff working for eye radio in monetary department over the weekend has been assaulted violently by traffic officer as he was travelling on his way to Gumbo main bus park around 6:30 a.m. South Sudan local time.

South Sudan Union of Journalist (UJOSS) yesterday has condemned the violent assault committed against Eye radio’s staffworking over the weekend.

In a press statement by South Sudan Union of Journalist, the attack against David Gumbel by the traffic officer was a clear harassment and violence against journalists and media workers continuing to threaten the fundamental rights to freedom of expression.

‘’We need to assure the government that the attack against David Gumbel by the traffic officer was a clear harassment and violence against journalists and media workers continuing to threaten the fundamental rights to freedom of expression’’ The statement reads

Furthermore, the body called on the authorities concerned to expedite the investigation and swiftly punish the officer(s) who involved in the commitment of the violent act as indicated in Article 9, section 236 of the South Sudan Penal code, 2008 as amended.

‘’ Union of Journalist (UJOSS) as a body that protects the rights of journalists including media workers in the Country call on the authorities concern to expediate the investigation and swiftly punish the officer(s) involved in the violent act committed against the media worker as enshrined in article 9, section 236 of the South Sudan penal code 2008 as amended’’ The statement stated

Finally the Union also demanded for the refund of his missing 500$ Dollars with immediate effect

