UJOSS calls for canceling of expulsion of journalist in Warrap State

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) is concerned over the expulsion of one of its member from Warrap State.

The expulsion of radio Miraya’s Manyang Mayom was unfortunate and claimed the gains made in advancing freedom of expression.

According to UJOSS press release that was availed to Juba Monitor, the Warrap State Governor, Aleu Ayieny Aleu issued an expulsion to the Miraya journalist.

“Warrap State Governor, Hon. Aleu issued an expulsion, notice against Manyang on November 4th 2021. According to the ultimatum, the Journalist was required to leave warrap State within 72 hours, the notice read.

However, UJOSS believed that expulsion of Manyang Mayom clearly undermined articles of the constitution of South Sudan.

“According to UJOSS, expulsion of Manyang clearly undermines article 24, 27 and 32 of the traditional constitutions of South Sudan, 2011, as amended. Article 24 provides for freedom of expression, article 27 allows for freedom of movement and resident and article 32 provided for access to information,”

In the press release, UJOSS believed thatGovernor Aleu Ayieny should have followed the right procedures before taking action against the journalist.

“Governor Aleu Ayieny Aleu should have followed the right procedure, if the State had deemed journalist Manyang Mayom was practicing unethical Journalism, “mentioned in the press.

Meanwhile, UJOSS maintained that any complaints against Journalist or media practitioners should be filed with the media Authority of South Sudan for any redress and arbitration.

“UJOSS considers the action of Governor Aleu Ayieny Aleu a Major threat to freedom of expression in the country,” written in the press.