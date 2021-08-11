UGANDANS-Given three months to fully process documents

By Atimaku Joan

The government has given all Ugandan nationals living in South Sudan three months tofully process all their legal documents.

This was declared by the Director General for Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration Atem Marol Biar yesterday during a joint press conference between the Immigration Office and the Ugandan Embassy in Juba following the request made by the embassy to the Immigration to reduce work permit, residence permit and visa fees and to release the Ugandans who had been arrested for failure to comply with the payment of taxes.

Speaking during the press conference, Marol gave an order for those who have been arrested to be released, giving Ugandans three months to register and process their visa, work permit and their temporary stay permit.

“I gave orders yesterday, those who are arrested must be released and coming to the issue of month sit’s okay I will note the request, we will give them three months,” said Marol Biar.

He added that South Sudan and other East African countries are the same but what they want is for people to use official ways to enter South Sudan.

He added that the immigration Office will after the period of the three months establish the number of aliens living in the country without any document.

He also urged the Ugandan Embassy to make their citizens aware of the necessity of having documents because entering any country without document was illegal.