Ugandan nationals protest exorbitant taxation

By Atimaku Joan

Ugandan nationals living in Juba stormed the offices of the Ugandan Embassy to protest against exorbitant taxation by South Sudan Immigration Authorities yesterday.

Protestors who spoke to Juba Monitor yesterday claimed that government agencies includingthe Traffic Police,the Municipal Council and Immigration officials charged high tax fee sbut indicated less amount on the receipt or give no receipt at all.

Musene Andrew Manjiya, a representative of the protestors said they had gone to the embassy to find out exactly why they were forced to pay higher than the actual rate.

“We are here trying to find out what is exactly happening. We are being forced to pay taxes which are high for example, we are told to pay a one hundred visa fee for a period of one month unlike South Sudanese who are residing in Uganda who are paying only fifty dollar for three months and a lot of other charges,” lamented Manjiya.

He said that Ugandans and South Sudanese were brothers under the same umbrella of East African Community and should be treated the same way.

“Our problem is not paying taxes but rather to pay what is reasonably,” he added.

Another Ugandan who preferred to be identified only as Carol said that sometimes city council officials fined her highly for displaying goods on a veranda in Konyokonyo market.

“There in Konyokonyo market we are facing a lot of problems from the city council. When they find your goods at the veranda, they charge you a fine of 20,000ssp and on the receipt they will write like 10,000ssp,” said Carol.

South Sudan Immigration, Juba City Council and the Traffic Police have not commented on the claims by the Ugandan nationals protesting higher visa fees.

The Ugandan Embassy in Juba was contacted by Juba Monitor for comments, but the Ambassador was said to have gone for an IGAD meeting before the protestors could assemble.