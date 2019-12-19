Uganda community calls for free visa

By: Martha David

The Ugandan Community living in South Sudan has called on both Ugandan and South Sudan governments to lift Immigration visa to ease movement of citizens.

The Chairman of the Ugandan community in South Sudan Tibo Brown Vigo said the governments of the two countries need to work together for the benefit of citizens.

“We appeal to both governments to lift Immigration visa for their citizens to move freely like other East African communities that have immigration federations,” he said.

Mr. Vigo made the statement during the celebration of International Migrants Day in Juba yesterday.

The day was commemorated under the theme the promise and challenges of migration, and positive contributions migrants make to their new communities.

He stated that conflict has affected most of the migrant business in the country adding that others have lost their lives and goods.

Vigo stressed that Ugandan community in South Sudan has been importing goods and other materials that are necessary for the development in the country.

He added that lack of peace in the country have forced many of their colleagues to flee the country

The founder of United Nations Association (UNA) in South Sudan Joseph Kenyi Samuel said migrants were very important in supporting the development process in any country.

He called for the improvement of migration policies in order to govern them while they continue to live in the country.

“We urge the Ministry of Interior to set up migrants’ response center to cater for their needs once they arrive in the country, and to the migrant community themselves they need to have legal associations,” Kenyi added.

The Head of the Migration Management Unit for International Organization for Migration (IOM) Fitryana Nur said that over 8,000 migrants were in South Sudan according to the United Nations 2017 Report.

She said this day was meant to recognize the contributions of migrants to their new communities as well as the challenges.