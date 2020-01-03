jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, January 5th, 2020
HomeNewsUDF party calls for unity
News

UDF party calls for unity

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By: Wek Atak Kacjang

The Secretary General of United Democratic Front (UDF) has called on the party members to unite and promote peace.

Moses Pieny Deng told Juba Monitor in an interview that 2020 should be a year of peace, unity and reconciliation as it has started at the beginning.

“We are very clear at the beginning; we say there is no need for war. For us in the party we wish that this year 2020 should be for unity, peace, reconciliation and forgiveness among ourselves because it is time for the party to come and sit together to unite as brothers and sisters,” Pieng said.

In the previous years the UDF has been gripped with power struggle.

“As I speak to you now we are behind leadership of  Sebastiano Uchan since he took over as chairman of the party because in the party’s constitution says when the Chairman is absented for almost 45 days immediately the Deputy chairman will take the position,” Peing explained.

He stressed that the constitution of the party do not support people who take gun and go to the bush, referring to the former chairman of UDF.

“We have differences in the party but we call this division as administrative division. One day one time we will be together as brothers and sisters, Pieng stressed.

“The division of the party came when the former chairman of the party Mr. Peter Abdulrahman Sule defected against the government and event against the party,” he explained.

He said the former chairman Sule took gun against the government knowing the party did not have paramilitary wing.

“For us in the party when you defect and take a gun we say no, we are not with you,” Pieng stressed.

You Might Also Like

News

Happy New Year

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano Dear readers and clients, happy New Year to you all. I hope you enjoyed your Christmas as well as the New Year. If it has started bad with you, don’t worry, it is only three days today, we are still in the beginning of the month things would change. When I was listening to radios during Christmas Holidays, the wishes of the majority of people who communicated and church leaders were about peace. It was good wishes nobody wants people of South Sudan to live in war...
error: Content is protected !!