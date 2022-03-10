U.S. urges for de-escalation of violence in Abyei, Agok

By James Atem Kuir

The United States has called on the governments of South Sudan and Sudan to support efforts of the UN peacekeeping force, UNISFAto de-escalate violence that had recently befallen the disputed region of Abyei.

The oil-rich region along claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan recently came under attack from Sudan’s Misseriya nomads who killed at least27 people, injured four and displaced thousands according to local authorities.

The Misseriya attack came few days after violent clashes erupted between youth from Abyei and their counterparts in neighbouring Twic County of Warrap State over a territorial dispute.

In a joint statement issued by its embassies in Juba and Khartoum, the USA said it had noted with great concern the recent escalation of violence in Abyei and urged all sides to the conflict to cease hostilities and return to dialogue.

The U.S government also said it supported the expanded patrols of UNISFA in Abyei to protect civilians under threat of physical violence as per its mandate.

“The United States notes with great concern the recent escalation of violence in Abyei and Agok. We offer our condolences to the families of those killed in the violence.

“The United States supports expanded patrols in Abyei by the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and recalls that UNISFA’s mandate authorizes peacekeepers to use all necessary means, which includes the use of force when required, in order to protect civilians under threat of physical violence.

“We call on all sides to cease reprisals and return to dialogue. We call on the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to lend their political support to UNISFA to de-escalate such attacks,” the document seen by Juba Monitor read in part.

In similar concern about Abyei yesterday, Médecins Sans Frontières(MSF) also known as Doctors Without Borders which is rendering medical services in the restive area, appealed to other organizations to also respond to the humanitarian crisisthat had resulted from the weeks of violence.

The medical non-governmental organization, said it had adjusted its activities to areas where the thousands of people displaced had gathered in Abyei and Warrap State.

“Since the most recent outbreaks of violence, there are no longer patients coming into the MSF hospital in Agok,” says Trish Newport, MSF head of mission. “Our team in Agok have been temporarily relocated to Abyei town to respond to urgent medical need there.

“We are also responding to the urgent needs of the newly displaced people in Twic County,” says Newport. “We will continue to monitor the context, and if required, we will adapt our operations further to respond where the need are greatest.”





“The people we have spoken to said they have no food. This is their biggest concern. They are also worried about not being able to protect themselves against the mosquitos at night,” says Newport.

“MSF alone cannot cover the dire needs for the large number of displaced people for long. We are appealing to other organizations to urgently respond to this emergency,” he added.