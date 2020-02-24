U.S. told to lift sanctions against South Sudan

By: Kidega Livingstone

The Inter-government Authority on Development (IGAD) has called on the international community and the United States in particular to lift all sanctions imposed on South Sudan and its government officials.

There have been waves of sanctions on South Sudanese government political hardliners in the recent years.

Last year, the U.S. slapped Vice President Taban Deng Gai with sanctions, accusing him for being an obstacle to the peace process after the signatories failed to meet the November 12th 2019 deadline.

Other officials who have been sanctioned were the former Minister of Information and Communication and Postal Service, Michael Makuei Lueth and other SSPDF commanders for human rights violations in the country.

The IGAD members described the sanctions as “too early” for South Sudan as a new country that has just gotten another chance of peace after six years of civil war.

Speaking during the swearing ceremony on Saturday, Chairperson of IGAD who is also the President of Sudan Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said South Sudan needs the International community intervention instead of sanctioning the country.

“We call on the international community to lift up the sanctions against South Sudan or any members of the government of South Sudan. This is the great scarification of the people of South Sudan,” he said.

“Peace in South Sudan is peace in Sudan and we shall contribute to the prosperity and unity for the people of South Sudan,” he said.

Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhkana Rugunda said the international community should do two things to support the new government.

“This is the time to do two things. One is to ensure all sanctions against South Sudan are lifted. Number two to ensure that maximum supports are given to the government of South Sudan so that it can take off quickly to be a stabilized country,” said Rukunda.

Representative of the Kenya Special Envoy, Stephen Kalonzo said it was time for the international community to stand behind South Sudan.

“I want to ask the International community to rally behind the transitional government and provide the necessary assistance, including the lifting whatever form of sanctions against this country in order to enable the national government of South Sudan to progress and develop,” he said.

“I think we need to talk to the international friends to take example of the Pope in kissing feet’s of South Sudan leaders,” he added.

He emphasized that the post-conflict reconstruction and development is an expensive venture which requires a significant amount of resources.

“We shall stand with South Sudan in the transitional period and beyond. The voices of people should be heard,” he assured.