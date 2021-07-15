jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 15th, 2021
HomeNewsU S Embassy Condemns looting of humanitarian food inWarrap
News

U S Embassy Condemns looting of humanitarian food inWarrap

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

United States’ Embassy in Juba has called on the government to immediately investigate and punish those involved in communal fighting and looting in Warrap State.

On Thursday last week, inter-communal fighting left more than twelve people dead in renewed clashes between two communities of Lou Paher and Luacjang of Tonj East and Tonj North.

In the letter seen by Juba Monitor, it indicates that the looting has left people already facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity to even less food assistance and the potential of losing more lives.

The U.S Embassy in Juba disclosed that the violence has also resulted in the looting of food and nutrition commodities.

“The Embassy urged the government of South Sudan to use the law and the country’s international human rights obligations to hold perpetrators of violence and criminal looting of assistance accountable,” document said.

On 26 May, World Food Program Country Director Matthew Hollingworth has condemned looting of the International Organization food assistance and destruction of humanitarian storage facilities in Pibor Administrative Area.WFP said some 550 metric tons of food, enough to feed 33,000 food insecure people for one month, were looted and others destroyed in Gumuruk recently.

The organization has been outraged by the senseless violence and theft of its food assistance in Gumuruk, where people are on the brink of starvation and need every bit of assistance they can get to survive.

It revealed that the food included cereals, pulses, cooking oil and nutrition supplements for the treatment and prevention of malnutrition in children and women.

Hollingworth called on all the parties and groups in South Sudan to respect the neutrality of humanitarian workers and vital installations.

You Might Also Like

News

LEGACY-Kiir, Abiy to launch green campaign

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma President Salva Kiir and  Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian Prime Minister are set to launch a green legacy campaign in the country which is for the tree planting. Initial reports indicate that one hundred million trees apart from the first initiated by the United Nations will be planted under this green legacy. Although there is scanty information and under confirmation from both Ethiopia and Juba the undersecretary of Environment and Forestry, Mr Africano Bartel said that Ethiopia had an initiative called green Legacy, which was based on the initiative...
News

State ministers urges displaced persons to embrace peace

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Atimaku Joan. The state minister of Jonglei and for Central Equatoria state Gerald Francis Nyukuye urged the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in Mangalla to embrace peace with their hosting communities. Minister Nyukuye encouraged the internally displaced people to report whoever is causing trouble to them. “Do not keep those who are causing trouble among you, ensure that you report them to the authority, said Nyukuye. While addressing the community in Mangalla yesterday, the Minister of Jonglei state Malual Gabriel Tong said that since the people have been displaced...
error: Content is protected !!